Ethiopia: Eastern Hararghe Witnesses Groundbreaking Wheat Production Increment

- The Eastern Hararghe Zone announced that it has seen unprecedented surge in summer wheat production with an expected 2.3 million quintals harvest this fiscal year.

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA), Zone's Deputy Chief Administrator Ayalew Takele revealed that the zone's farmers have been diligently cultivating wheat, coffee, maize, nuts, and various other agricultural crops.

Notably, the summer wheat initiative has seen remarkable progress, with the zone poised to harvest a staggering 2.3 million quintals from 96,000 hectares of land this year, he expressed.

"The zone's strategic focus on expanding agricultural opportunities and implementing innovative farming techniques has resulted in significant growth and increased productivity. Through effectively utilizing 16,000 and 32,000 hectares of land for the past two years respectively, it was able to achieve yields of 30 and 58 quintals of wheat per hectare," he said.

On the other hand, Ayalew mentioned that significant investments have been made over the past six months in irrigation and green legacy activities that enabled the zone planting 45 million seedlings.

This endeavor has not only contributed to increased productivity but has also bolstered forest coverage, which now stands at an impressive 14.5 percent, he stressed.

Recognizing the economic potential of coffee and chat, he emphasized the efforts to promote the renowned Hararghe Coffee brand worldwide. Encouragingly, both local and international investors have already begun exporting wheat, chat, and coffee from the zone, signaling a promising future for the region's economy, as to the Deputy Chief Administrator.

Additionally, he highlighted the zone's commitment to preventing contraband trade and maintaining peace.

Through the collaborative efforts of various stakeholders, including women, youth, religious leaders, and security bodies, a slogan of "Protect me, I will protect you" has been adopted so as to ensuring a peaceful environment conducive to attracting investors, he mentioned.

As to him, the Zone, in partnership with its residents and stakeholders, has dedicated itself to providing citizen-based services worth approximately 53.7 billion Birr over the past five years.

Notably, this includes the construction of 11,972 homes and 1,533 schools, he said, adding that it demonstrates the commitment to improving living conditions and access to education.

Furthermore, Ayalew stated that the zone has supported 42 million Birr to the national defense force and has proudly deployed 25,000 youths as members of the defense force.

With the Eastern Hararge Zone's remarkable achievements in summer wheat production, the region is poised to make a significant contribution to Ethiopia's agricultural sector and pave the way for sustainable economic growth. Furthermore, he pointed out that the peace prevailing across all 23 woredas of the Zone in creating favorable conditions for investment.