Ethiopia: 'First Digital Ethiopia Week to Take Place Next Week

25 February 2024
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Esseye MENGISTE

- The Ministry of Innovation and Technology announced that the first national Digital Ethiopia Week will be held from February 26 to March 1, 2024.

The first Digital Ethiopia Week will be held from February 26 to March 1, 2024 with the motto "United efforts for digital Ethiopia,"

In a statement to the media, Yeshurun Alemayehu (PhD), State Minister of Innovation and Technology said that work is being done to enable technology to play a key role in the ten-year development plan. Therefore, Digital Ethiopia Week aims to raise the society's culture of using technology by creating a movement on digital technology and increasing its contribution to development and economy.

Yishrun said that "we are happy to celebrate the first Digital Ethiopia Week, which aims to spread digital knowledge and empower citizens with technology, and to create the opportunity to increase digital knowledge in the society. Digital Ethiopia Week will play a typical role in informing the society of Ethiopia's digitization activities to create a citizen who knows and uses digital technology. The world is entering full digitization. It is impossible to live in isolation from the world."

During the week, a series of forums will organize where stakeholders, policy makers, and industry leaders met in one platform and discussed on various topics, such as government online services, e-Commerce strategy, personal data protection, and more, he stated.

He said that the platform is also an opportunity to create partnerships and collaborations in the use of digital technologies for growth and development. It will also provide an opportunity for participants to meet with various experts in the field, exchange technology demonstrations and learn about digital solutions in various fields.

He called on the media to contribute to the development of digital technology awareness in the society by reporting the events of the week.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.