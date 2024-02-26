Ethiopia: 'First Digital Ethiopia Week to Take Place Next Week

- The Ministry of Innovation and Technology announced that the first national Digital Ethiopia Week will be held from February 26 to March 1, 2024.

In a statement to the media, Yeshurun Alemayehu (PhD), State Minister of Innovation and Technology said that work is being done to enable technology to play a key role in the ten-year development plan. Therefore, Digital Ethiopia Week aims to raise the society's culture of using technology by creating a movement on digital technology and increasing its contribution to development and economy.

Yishrun said that "we are happy to celebrate the first Digital Ethiopia Week, which aims to spread digital knowledge and empower citizens with technology, and to create the opportunity to increase digital knowledge in the society. Digital Ethiopia Week will play a typical role in informing the society of Ethiopia's digitization activities to create a citizen who knows and uses digital technology. The world is entering full digitization. It is impossible to live in isolation from the world."

During the week, a series of forums will organize where stakeholders, policy makers, and industry leaders met in one platform and discussed on various topics, such as government online services, e-Commerce strategy, personal data protection, and more, he stated.

He said that the platform is also an opportunity to create partnerships and collaborations in the use of digital technologies for growth and development. It will also provide an opportunity for participants to meet with various experts in the field, exchange technology demonstrations and learn about digital solutions in various fields.

He called on the media to contribute to the development of digital technology awareness in the society by reporting the events of the week.