South Africa: Condolences for Bus Crash Victims

26 February 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Minister of Transport Sindisiwe Chikunga has expressed deep condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in a tragic bus accident on the R33 road in Paulpietersburg, KwaZulu-Natal.

Nine individuals lost their lives, and several others were injured in the accident on Sunday.

"It is reported that the accident occurred when the driver lost control, leading to the bus overturning. The incident involved a passenger bus, which was transporting African National Congress (ANC) supporters from Durban back to Mpumalanga," the Department of Transport said on Monday.

Chikunga extended her heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and wished a swift recovery to all those injured.

The Minister reiterated the department's call for responsible driving on the roads and urged citizens to obey road safety precautions.

Law enforcement authorities are currently investigating the cause of the accident.

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal Transport MEC, Sipho Hlomuka also joined the Minister in conveying his condolences while wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

The MEC encouraged road users, especially public transport movers, to be extra cautious on the road.

