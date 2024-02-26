Algeria: We Are Counting On 7th Gecf Summit to Ensure Optimum Use of This Resource, Says President of the Republic

Timimoun — President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, said on Saturday in Timimoun that he was counting on the 7th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), scheduled to take place in Algiers from 29 February to 2 March, to help develop optimal exploitation of this resource.

"We are counting on the 7th GECF Summit to be held in Algiers to develop optimum exploitation of this resource," said the President of the Republic in a speech on the occasion of the double anniversary of the creation of the General Union of Algerian Workers (UGTA) and the nationalisation of hydrocarbons (24 February), read on his behalf by the Prime Minister, Nadir Larbaoui, at a ceremony organized in the province of Timimoun.

Algeria "is committed to supporting the successful energy transition process and to positioning itself as a key player in electricity production, the strengthening of reforestation and biodiversity," he added.