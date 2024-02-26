Kenya: Gachagua Roots for Preservation of Good Cultural Practices Through Art

Kieni — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has asked artistes and musicians to promote preservation of good cultural practices and traditions through art, adding that the government is committed to spur growth of creative economy.

At the same time, the Deputy President said security agencies will no longer disrupt cultural events as he called upon elders and those in charge of traditional cultural processes to develop structures to prevent distortion and misunderstanding of history and culture.

"Cultural events will no longer be disrupted by security agencies. But the elders should make sure their events are not hijacked by people harbouring bad intentions and those who would propagate the wrong things, support practices overtaken by time, or misguide people into cultic practices," said Gachagua.

He spoke on Saturday night at Honi Resort, Kieni, Nyeri County during the fifth edition of Ngogoyo Ya Rware music extravaganza.

The event, attended by thousands of people and entrepreneurs, brought together fans and top legends of the Kikuyu music industry led by Musaimo wa Njeri, Kariuki Kiarutara, Lady Wanja, Timona Mburu, Kigia wa Esther, Wahome Maingi, CDM Kiratu among others.

The event was organized by fans of the Kikuyu old music, which is known for promoting the Agikuyu culture, beliefs, tradition and values. The songs are also rich in history.

In his remarks, the Deputy President challenged the event organizers to put up similar activities in the other counties around the Mt region to promote culture of the community.

"It is important to own and nurture our culture and traditions and protect our history. They are our heritage. It is important to protect and safe guard our values and customs. We should love each other as a community no matter where we are," said the Deputy President.

Shun divisive politics

He also emphasized on the unity of the communities in Mount Kenya region and support each other, as he urged residents to reject divisive politics.

Stating that Kenya is known for its ethnic and cultural diversity, the Deputy President championed for protection of the country's rich and diverse traditions.

"Understanding our history; both before and after independence; teaches us the danger of internal divisions and the power of internal unity. Like it was the case during anti-colonial war, we still have betrayers," he stated.

The Deputy President said the government will not back down in the ongoing crackdown on sale of illicit and illegal brews.

"The government distinguishes between legal and illicit alcohol. We have a series of interventions that will see complete eradication of the poisonous alcoholic drinks once and for all. We have a duty to protect our youth from destruction by illicit and illegal brews. Recently, we lost 23 people in Kirinyaga to poisonous alcoholic drinks," said the Deputy President.

Observing greatness of strong family institutions in the country, the Deputy President urged parents and elders to nurture good morals among children.

"Let us build strong families and take care of our children. I am grateful families are coming back again, resulting from government's decision to eradicate the illicit brews," he said.

Leaders that accompanied the Deputy President at the function include Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, Senators Wahome Wamatinga (Nyeri), Veronica Maina (Nominated), MPs Maina Mathenge (Nyeri Town), Njoroge Wainaina (Kieni), Eric Wamumbi (Mathira), Mejja Donk Gathiru (Embakasi Central), Joseph Wainaina (Nominated), Kanini Kega (EALA) and Women Representatives Rahab Mukami (Nyeri), Jane Njeri (Kirinyaga) and Betty Maina (Murang'a).

Principal Secretary Gender and Affirmative Action Anne Wang'ombe, former Nyeri Town Mp Ngunjiri Wambugu, politician Thuo Mathenge and businessman Daniel Wamahiu, MCA's were also present.

