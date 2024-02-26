East Africa Champions Nyamira, Kwanzanthe Lead Race for 2023 Soya Girls' School Team of the Year Award

Nairobi — Reigning East Africa hockey and volleyball champions Nyamira Girls from Siaya and Kwanzanthe from Machakos counties are among ten schools nominated for the 2023 Sports Personality of the Year Awards (SOYA) set for March 1 in Nairobi.

The ten are battling it out in the Girls' School Team of the Year as the schools' category returns to SOYA having last featured in 2019 before the Covid-19 struck leading to the suspension of sporting activities.

National volleyball champions Kesogon (volleyball), Butere Girls (basketball and football), St Joseph's Kitale (handball, hockey), Ototo Mixed (basketball 3x3) and netball winner Oyugi Ogango will also be contesting for the prestigious award.

Former East Africa and national football holders Wiyeta, Madira Girls and St Maurice Mwira Girls who won the rugby 7s title complete the star-studded lineup.

While Nyamira will be hoping their first SOYA award, Kwanzanthe and Wiyeta will be hoping that lady luck smiles on them once again having won the coveted trophy in previous editions of the annual sports gala.

Kwanthanze had a very successful year despite suffering a shock-defeat to Kesogon to relinquish their national crown.

They put up a spirited fight to avenge their nationals lose to Kesogon and retain their title and secure their seventh regional gong.

It was a memorable year for the regional giants who had earlier on beat Morocco's Lycee Bin Anzarane to be crowned Africa champions.

Known for churning out talent and feeding the national team Malkia Strikers and top clubs in the country, Kwanthanze's exploits earned them a place in history as one of the most successful schools in the sport.

Kwanzanthe's Terry Tata brilliance saw her bag the East Africa and Kenya Volleyball Federation women's league Most Valuable Player accolades.

For Kesogon, on their second appearance at the national championship, they managed to dethrone African, East Africa, and national champions Kwanthanze 3-1 in a thrilling final at Kakamega and secure a place on the bus to Rwanda.

Butere basketball and football teams are also in the race for recognition having won national titles.

After many years in the cold, Butere popularly known as Red Commandos returned to the national scene with a bang thumping Wiyeta 1-0 to snatch the national crown.

In basketball 5x5 Butere rose to the occasion in Eldoret drubbing defending champions Kaya Tiwi 51-41 to bag a maiden national title in the competition.

Dethroning Kaya Tiwi was sweet revenge for Kakamega County girls who had lost to the Coastal giants during the 2018 national final played at Kangaru School.

Butere is among Kenyan school that have embraced diversity having fielded three teams in Huye, Rwanda.

Nyamira Girls are worthy competitors having ended a 32-year national trophy doubt.

They had fairytale run dominating from the sub county level to recapturing the hockey titles that the Kenyan girls had lost to Uganda's Kakungulu Memorial in 2019.

The backbone of Nyamira's triumph team captain Vivian Akinyi was named the FEASSSA 2023 Most Valuable Player (MVP) St Joseph's Girls Kitale edged out handball defending champions Moi Girls Kamusinga 16-15 lift the trophy.

St Joseph's hockey team also earned its place on the nomination list following their impressive show at the East Africa games. The improved from a third-place finish at the nationals to bag silver in Rwanda.

Madira Girls finished third at the national games and won the Football Kenya Federation Women Division One overall.

Little known Ototo Mixed Secondary School made history by clinching the first ever national title in basketball 3x3 after seeing off St. Brigid's Kiminini 14-9 to book their ticket to Rwanda where they finished third bagging bronze medal.

Oyugi Ogango emerged victorious beating Bukokholo 54-50 securing their first title. However, the going got tough for them in Rwanda as they were outclassed to finish fifth behind Ugandan sides.

TOP 10 NOMINEES OF THE 2023 SOYA GIRLS SCHOOL TEAM OF THE YEAR

1. Kesogon (Volleyball)

2. Butere Girls (Basketball and Football)

3. St. Maurice Mwira (Rugby)

4. St Joseph's Kitale (Handball and Hockey)

5. Ototo Mixed (Basketball 3x3)

6. Oyugi Ogango (Netball)

7. Kwanthanze (Volleyball)

8. Nyamira Girls (Hockey)

9. Madira Girls (Football)

10. Wiyeta (Football)