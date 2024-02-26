Kenya: Gachagua Promises New Measures to Tackle Illicit Alcohol Trade

Mosop — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said stringent measures will be rolled out to wipe out illicit brews and drugs destroying the lives of hundreds of Kenyans beginning Monday.

The Deputy President said it would not be business as usual as destructive drinks kill people and maim others, promising tougher response to effectively deal with the vice.

Speaking on Saturday at Kapserton SDA Church in Mosop Constituency, Nandi County, Gachagua said the Ruto Administration is working on tougher interventions vowing coordinated enforcement by various government agencies.

The Deputy President who also presided over a fundraiser at Kurgung Boys High School in the Constituency said government had endorsed a new framework.

"I held a meeting this week with top Government officials and senior security officers and we have agreed on these measures."

Far-reaching measures

He said the measures will be far-reaching, adding that the government will end the menace of illicit alcoholic drinks soon.

"We are determined to make our country safe from these killer drinks and make sure the manufacturers of these drinks will leave this country for good," asserted the DP.

On Monday, the Deputy President will hold an Alcohol and Drug Abuse Conference in Mombasa to intensify the war against the menace in the coastal region. The DP has already held similar meetings in Nyeri, Chuka and Nakuru.

The DP was accompanied by the Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu, Basic Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang, Governors Stephen Sang (Nandi), Wisley Rotich (Elgeyo-Marakwet), Jonathan Bii (Uasin Gishu), National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwah, Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago, host MP Abraham Kirwa, Nandi County MP Cynthia Muge a host of MPs, MCAs among other leaders.

Steady government

Koskei said the President and Deputy President have established a strong foundation for the implementation of government programmes.

"This is a steady, well-founded government. The programmes have taken off after a difficult first year because of unavailability of resources. We must double the achievements of last year, this year. We will work hard to deliver the promises to the people because this is a truthful government as you are truthful," said Koskei.

Leaders commended Gachagua's focus on the implementation of projects rolled out by President William Ruto's administration.

"There are a number of projects going on in Nandi including roads and other infrastructure projects. We know these will be completed soon for the benefit of our people," said Emgwen MP Josses Lelmengit.

They said the reforms in the Coffee subsector have seen farmers receive better earnings, requesting the DP to press on with its streamlining.

"We are grateful for the Coffee Reforms. Our farmers are happy. They are now reaping what they deserve. We are requesting for more seedlings because the demand is now higher," said Elgeyo-Marakwet Governor Wisley Rotich.

The leaders said the DP is hardworking and interested in the better lives of the people.

"The Deputy President has stood with us all the time. He is indeed a true friend of the people of Nandi," said Governor Sang.

"We are grateful for the love you have for us. You have not shied away from coming to Nandi several times on development matters. We will not tire to express our gratitude for being close to our people," Mosop MP Abraham Kirwa.

