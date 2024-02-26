Kenya: Machete-Wielding Man Kills Wife, Son Before Luring His Step-Mother and Uncle to Death

25 February 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ojwang Joe

Kisumu — A man went berserk Saturday night killing four close family members in Muhoroni Sub County.

The man aged 34 picked a machete killing his wife, then his only 6 year old son to death.

According to Julius Omollo, a relative to the suspect, an uncle to the suspect and his step mother too were killed in the 9pm incident.

The man lured his 70-year-old uncle to come out of his house to intervene in an imaginary fight between some family members.

"The moment he stepped out, he was hacked on the head twice and he dropped down dead," Omollo narrated.

He said the suspect is the son to his brother, describing him as a man who has had no history of violence.

"He does not drink alcohol nor bhang, whatever that got to his head to commit this henious act stiff baffles me," he said.

The suspect then fled into the sugarcane plantation leaving the villagers terrified on where next he will strike.

A former area MCA Samuel Ongou, said the villagers did not sleep opting to keep vigil least the suspect re-appears to attack.

Police transferred the bodies of the victims to Ahero Sub-County Hospital mortuary pending postmortem examinations.

Ongou said police officers combed through the sugarcane plantation but could not trade the suspect.

