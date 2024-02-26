Morocco: France Reiterates Its Support for Morocco's Autonomy Plan for Western Sahara

26 February 2024
Radio France Internationale

France's foreign minister Stephane Séjourne has reiterated Paris' "clear and constant" support for Morocco's autonomy plan for the Western Sahara, during a visit to Rabat.

French foreign minister Stéphane Séjourné, who arrived in Rabat on Sunday evening, said that he had been "personally" commissioned by President Emmanuel Macron to work towards closer relations with Morocco.

"This visit is a major step towards opening a new chapter in the relationship between our two countries", a diplomatic source explained.

During a press conference on Monday, alongside his counterpart, Nasser Bourita, the French foreign minister said of the Western Sahara: "This is an existential issue for Morocco. We know that [...]. It is now time to move forward. I will see to it personally", also announcing his desire to build a partnership with Morocco for the next 30 years.

Au Maroc aujourd'hui pour ouvrir un nouveau chapitre dans notre relation. Amitié, sincérité, confiance. pic.twitter.com/r1uL5JAMPO-- Stéphane Séjourné (@steph_sejourne) February 26, 2024

Diplomatic tensions

The last visit by a French foreign minister dates back more than a year. In December 2022, Catherine Colonna went to Rabat to announce the end of visa restrictions to France. But there was no significant improvement between the two countries in the following weeks.

A vote by the European Parliament in January 2023 condemning the deterioration in press freedom in Morocco added to the diplomatic tensions.

In response, Morocco terminated the mission of its ambassador in Paris.

Relations seemed to have reached an dead end until the French ambassador to Morocco issued a public mea culpa in October. A new Moroccan ambassador to France was then appointed.

'New political agenda'

On the French side, the revelations by the Forbidden Stories media group, according to which the phone numbers of Emmanuel Macron and ministers were targeted in 2019 by Morocco, were not much appreciated.

In September, a new controversy arose when France offered aid to Morocco, hit by an earthquake, which Rabat ignored.

Séjourné's visit is therefore a first step "towards a new political agenda, in all areas, with shared priorities", said a diplomatic source.

(with AFP)

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.