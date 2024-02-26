South Africa: Three Detectives Arrested for Alleged Corruption

press release

The Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation members arrested three police detectives aged 39, 44 and 48 on Monday, 26 February 2024, for alleged corruption. They were arrested at a mall in Hebron.

Reports indicate that the trio solicited gratification from the complainant in order not to arrest him. They allegedly demanded R6000.00 and the complainant was able to pay them R2000.00.

The suspects reportedly contacted the complainant demanding the outstanding amount. After the matter was brought to the Hawks' attention, an entrapment operation was set and the three were apprehended soon after receiving R4000.00 from the complainant.

They have been charged with corruption and will appear in the Ga-Rankuwa Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, 27 February 2024.