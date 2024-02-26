South Africa: Three Detectives Arrested for Alleged Corruption

26 February 2024
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation members arrested three police detectives aged 39, 44 and 48 on Monday, 26 February 2024, for alleged corruption. They were arrested at a mall in Hebron.

Reports indicate that the trio solicited gratification from the complainant in order not to arrest him. They allegedly demanded R6000.00 and the complainant was able to pay them R2000.00.

The suspects reportedly contacted the complainant demanding the outstanding amount. After the matter was brought to the Hawks' attention, an entrapment operation was set and the three were apprehended soon after receiving R4000.00 from the complainant.

They have been charged with corruption and will appear in the Ga-Rankuwa Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, 27 February 2024.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.