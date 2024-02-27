South Africa: Former Oudtshoorn Mayor Jailed for Sexual Assault - South African News Briefs - February 27, 2024

Former Oudtshoorn Mayor Jailed for Sexual Assault

The Oudtshoorn Magistrate's Court has handed down a five-year prison sentence to Mlandeli Abednico Nyuka, the former mayor of the Klein Karoo town, for sexually assaulting an employee in his office, reports News24. This is Nyuka's second conviction for a similar offense. During the trial, it was revealed that Nyuka lured the complainant into his office under false promises of a job promotion, only to subject her to unwanted advances. Nyuka, in his defense, accused the complainant of offering sexual favors in exchange for his assistance, a claim she vehemently denied. Nyuka denied the accusations, but the court found him guilty and sentenced him based on witness testimonies and evidence of a previous conviction. The municipality is yet to comment on the matter.

Men Arrested in Eswatini Not Linked to AKA Murder

KwaZulu-Natal police have clarified that the two South African men arrested in Eswatini on Friday are not currently linked to the murder of rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and DJ Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane, reports TimesLIVE. The arrest was initially reported in connection with the shooting outside a Durban nightclub where Forbes and Motsoane were killed last year. Instead, the men are connected to a separate murder and attempted murder case in Berea in 2023. Police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi acknowledged the public interest in the Forbes case but emphasized the complexity of the investigation, saying that further details would be disclosed as the prosecution-led inquiry progresses. AKA and his friend, entertainment entrepreneur, chef, and author Motsoane were shot dead as they left Wish on Florida in Durban in February 2023.

Experts Slam Minister's Energy Plan Update as Mere 'Window-Dressing

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa's recent update on the energy action plan has faced criticism from experts who deem it mere window-dressing, reports EWN. During the briefing, Ramokgopa outlined steps taken in the past year to tackle the energy crisis, but the lack of concrete solutions has raised more questions than answers. One prominent concern is whether a budget has been allocated to address issues within the current coal fleet, which currently experiences breakdowns totaling 16,000 megawatts. Energy expert Adil Nchabeleng expressed disappointment, stating that Ramokgopa's speech failed to provide effective solutions to Eskom's significant problems. Nchabeleng highlighted the diminishing energy availability factor and criticized the lack of funding, budget, and focused efforts to address prolonged breakdowns in Eskom's plants. He added that there's no solid evidence put forward on how the government plans to end load shedding in the next three months.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

More South African news