Zimbabwe: Another Miss for Dembare As Kuda Mahachi Joins Manica Diamond

After failing to secure Khama Billiat's signature last week, Dynamos failed to win Kudakwashe Mahachi who officially joined Manica Diamonds on Sunday.

Mahachi was heavily linked with a move to Dynamos following his return to the country from Ghana where he had a short stint with Medeama.

The Ghanaian top-flight league side terminated the 30-year-old midfielder's contract in January, citing several reasons including his lack of fitness.

Mahachi signed a two-year deal with Manica Diamonds which runs until December 2025.

Mahachi's return to the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League comes after 10 years, he last featured for Highlanders in 2014