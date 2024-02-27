Uganda: Daniel Bbosa Assassination - Clan Members Shocked By Gruesome Murders

Ndiga clan members who have described the late Daniel Bbosa as a great man and said his gruesome murder is something they never saw coming and it is a shock to them

By morning the crime scene was still cordoned off with only security operatives allowed access.

The police forensics team was dispatched early in the morning to carry out investigations.

These spent about two hours thoroughly checking the scene including the main exhibit which is the car which spent a night at the same spot the clan leader was murdered from.

Just less than a metre from the crime scene is a home to the late Bbosa.

Relatives, friends and clan members continue to power at the home to pay tribute and mourn with the family.

some of the members of the can have commended the late for his contribution towards the kingdom.

"He has been serving selflessly and loved the people," says the stage minister Joyce Nabbosa Ssebugwawo, a Ndiga Clan member

The clan members were shocked by the manner in which their leader was killed.

According to Nabbosa Ssebugwawo, "this was a respectable man. The manner in which he was killed , we dint see this coming".

However, The Katikkiro of Ndiga clan, Eria Lwasse Buzabo has disputed claims of clan differences and called for calm as police conducts investigations into the murder.

The Katikkiro says they "have been working as a family" before asking members of the public to "allow police to carry out investigations and come out with a report".

Police have arrested one suspect involved in the murder of the later Buganda leader who is still admitted in the hospital after sustaining injuries from the attempted mob.

Another suspect was lynched by the mob who pursued the assailants after they were running away from the crime scene.

The body of the slain clan leader was still in Mulago mortuary.

"What has always come when such murders happen is the question of what happens after police investigations because such reports are hardly seen in the public.