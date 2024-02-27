Kenya: Weatherman Warns of Heavy Rainfall and High Temperatures Across Kenya

Capital FM
27 February 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Felix Okara

Nairobi — The Meteorological Department has forecasted heavy rainfall in several regions of Kenya.

This includes Western, South Rift Valley, Lake Victoria Basin, Central Highlands, Southeastern Lowlands, and Northwestern, with a probability of occurrence ranging from 33 to 60 per cent.

Authorities have cautioned that these rains may lead to flash floods in certain areas, urging residents to remain vigilant. The rainfall is expected to persist until the end of the week, as per the weather forecast.

"Moderate rainfall is expected in Nairobi County. It's important for everyone to stay prepared and safe," noted the weather expert.

Meanwhile, residents of Turkana, Samburu, Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Isiolo, Garissa, Tana River, Lamu, Kilifi, Mombasa, Kwale, Taita Taveta, Kajiado, Makueni, Kitui, Laikipia, Baringo, West Pokot, Bungoma, Kakamega, and Busia should brace for high daytime temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius. These conditions could increase the risk of health issues like dehydration and heat exhaustion.

Parts of Nyeri, Laikipia, and Murang'a counties are expected to experience chilly nights with temperatures dipping below 10 degrees Celsius.

The public is advised to stay informed about the changing weather patterns and to adhere to safety precautions.

In the weekly forecast starting February 20 to February 26, Kenyans are urged to stay hydrated and protect themselves from the sun's intense rays during hot days while also dressing warmly to combat cooler nights.

