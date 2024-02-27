Rwanda: Kagame Receives Message From Sudan's Abdel-Fattah Al Burhan Abdelrahman

President Paul Kagame on Monday, February 26, received Malik Agar, the Vice President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of Sudan, and his delegation, at Urugwiro Village.

The President's office posted on X stating that the visiting delegation "delivered a message from Abdel-Fattah Al Burhan Abdelrahman, President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the Republic of the Sudan."

President Kagame on January 5 received Gen Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, the Commander of Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), who is on a regional tour of African countries, his first trip abroad amid regional diplomatic efforts to try to forge a ceasefire in the war in his country.

Fierce fighting erupted between the RSF and Sudan's army in mid-April 2023. President Kagame pledged Rwanda's support for the ongoing peace and dialogue efforts to end the war between SAF and RSF and reiterated the need for a political solution to end the suffering of the people of Sudan.

In November 2023, over 200 Sudanese students displaced by the upheaval stemming from the crisis in their country commenced their medical studies at the University of Rwanda (UR).