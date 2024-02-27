Rwanda: Kagame Receives Message From Sudan's Abdel-Fattah Al Burhan Abdelrahman

26 February 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Hudson Kuteesa

President Paul Kagame on Monday, February 26, received Malik Agar, the Vice President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of Sudan, and his delegation, at Urugwiro Village.

The President's office posted on X stating that the visiting delegation "delivered a message from Abdel-Fattah Al Burhan Abdelrahman, President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the Republic of the Sudan."

ALSO READ: President Kagame receives Sudan paramilitary leader, pledges Rwanda's support for peace efforts

President Kagame on January 5 received Gen Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, the Commander of Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), who is on a regional tour of African countries, his first trip abroad amid regional diplomatic efforts to try to forge a ceasefire in the war in his country.

Fierce fighting erupted between the RSF and Sudan's army in mid-April 2023. President Kagame pledged Rwanda's support for the ongoing peace and dialogue efforts to end the war between SAF and RSF and reiterated the need for a political solution to end the suffering of the people of Sudan.

ALSO READ: Sudan's top medical varsity plans relocation to Rwanda

In November 2023, over 200 Sudanese students displaced by the upheaval stemming from the crisis in their country commenced their medical studies at the University of Rwanda (UR).

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.