Uganda: Ruto Lobbies Museveni to Support Raila's AU Bid During Visit to Uganda With the Azimio Leader

Nairobi — President William Ruto has kicked off his charm offensive to convince regional leaders to support Raila Odinga's African Union bid.

On Monday, the president accompanied Odinga to Museveni's Kisozi home in Uganda to seek his country's support for the Azimio leader who wants to replace Moussa Faki as the African Union Commission Chairman.

"Had the pleasure of meeting President Museveni at his Kisozi country home in Uganda. We discussed critical issues that affect our two countries such as energy and petroleum," Ruto posted on X, "Also discussed was the declared candidacy of Kenya's former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for the Africa Union Commission chairmanship."

Ruto defeated Odinga in the August 2022 presidential election whose outcome the Azimio leader unsuccessfully contested in court.

He later called for anti-government mass protests in which he also claimed that the vote had been rigged before the two leaders formed a parliamentary-led team to iron out their differences.