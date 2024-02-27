South Africa: Mashatile to Address Integrated Criminal Justice System Conference

Deputy President Paul Mashatile is expected to deliver the keynote address at the official opening of the national conference on the implementation of the Integrated Criminal Justice System (ICJS) programme on Tuesday.

The Deputy President is expected to deliver the address on behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The event will also review the Criminal Procedure Act of 1977. Set for 27 to 29 February 2024, the conference is organised by the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development.

The discussion will focus on strengthening the criminal justice system to keep people safe and secure.

"The objective of the conference is to take stock of, and critically reflect on the progress achieved in the implementation of the Justice Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) seven-point plan which is aimed at promoting an integrated and modernised Criminal Justice System," the Presidency explained.

The conference will provide a platform for robust engagements on the criminal justice system and the review of the Criminal Procedure Act of 1977.

As Chairperson of the Cabinet Committee on the JCPS, the Deputy President will join delegates from different walks of life.

They include the public sector, organised business, community, civil society, the judiciary, and the legal sector.

The attendees will critically engage the preliminary findings and the proposals of the Criminal Procedure Reform Project and propose recommendations to address the identified gaps and challenges.

The Minister and Deputy Minister of Justice and Correctional Services as well as senior government officials will support Deputy President Mashatile.