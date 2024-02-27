Zimbabwe: 'Sizok'thola' to Return With a New Presenter

Moja Love has announced the return of Sizok'thola after a production break.

Former presenter Xolani Khumalo is on trial for the murder of Robert Varrie who died during a recording of the anti-drug show.

The channel said on Friday the third season of the show will be taken over by Xolani Maphanga who presents X-Repo.

"I have seen the effect of drugs on the youth, including how they leave families scarred for life, and it (is a) great honour to contribute to a social justice program and a show that tackles the problem of drugs head-on. This is a fight we cannot win alone, so we will be working closely with communities and law enforcement to fight (against) drugs in our communities," he said.

Co-heads of the Channel, Shoki Zama, and Livhuwani Dagada, said they looked forward to airing the show again to contribute to the fight against drugs.

"We are excited about the return of one of our flagship shows Sizok'thola, with Xolani Maphanga at the helm. As a channel, we are invested in contributing positively to society and are aware of the effect of drugs, not only on the youth but the nation."

Proceedings in Khumalo's case were delayed last Thursday by more than an hour as the prosecution waited for Moja Love to bring video footage to court after a formal request under the Criminal Procedure Act, which allows investigators access to information. The case was postponed to April 11. -- Sowetan.