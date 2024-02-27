East Africa: Seychelles Asks for Japan's Support for MVI for Small Island Developing States

Seychelles has asked Japan to support the island nation's advocacy for the multidimensional vulnerability index (MVI) at a reception celebrating the 64th birthday of Emperor Naruhito of Japan on Saturday, February 24.

The call was made by Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Sylvestre Radegonde, at a celebration organised by the Embassy of Japan in Seychelles in the presence of President Wavel Ramkalawan, other high officials and members of the diplomatic corps.

Radegonde said that at the global level, Seychelles appreciates the support provided by Japan to small island developing states (SIDS).

"Japan's pledge at COP28 in December 2023 to contribute $10 million dollars to the Loss and Damage Fund, exemplifies its unfailing commitment to supporting collective efforts to address and mitigate the challenges posed by climate change," said the Minister.

"In this context, we urge Japan to support Seychelles' advocacy for the multidimensional vulnerability index. It offers a comprehensive approach to assessing vulnerabilities beyond just economic factors. This support will not only benefit Seychelles. but also advance international cooperation in addressing complex challenges such as climate change and socio-economic disparities," he added.

Radegonde gave details on some areas of cooperation and projects being done between the two countries while highlighting the excellent diplomatic relations since 1976.

The Emperor's birthday is a national holiday in Japan celebrated on February 23 for the reigning Emperor and the Minister said that the reception for the 126th Emperor's Naruhito birthday is an occasion to wish him, his family and all Japanese a happy, healthy life and prosperity.

Radegonde extended his sincere wishes to Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako on behalf of President Ramkalawan and the people of Seychelles and proposed a toast to the Ambassador of Japan to Seychelles, Ken Okaniwa.

In his address, Okaniwa emphasised the excellent relations between the two countries and said, "These relations are based on mutual respect and shared values such as the rule of law and democracy."

"Japan appreciates Seychelles' consistent support in upholding the rule-based international order and its opposition to the Russian invasion of Ukraine," he added.

He talked about how Seychelles is an important partner in the promotion of the Free and Open Indo- Pacific (FOIP) especially in terms of maritime security in the region, a concept that aims at promoting the rule of law in the seas, maritime security and connectivity of the Indo-Pacific.

Okaniwa said, "This year will be a milestone in the relations between our two countries as the Japanese government will appoint and send the first Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to be assigned in Seychelles during this year."