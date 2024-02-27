Somalia: AU Appoints New Deputy Head of Somalia Mission

27 February 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Addis Ababa — The newly appointed Deputy Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (DSRCC) to Somalia, Mr. Sivuyile Thandikhaya  Bam , on Sunday, February 25, 2024, arrived at the Mission Headquarters in Mogadishu to begin his duties.

Mr. Bam, a South African, brings extensive experience in conflict resolution and analysis to the role, having previously served as the Head of the Peace Support Operations Division (PSOD) of the African Union Commission (AUC) from 2008 to 2021.

In this position, he provided strategic, operational support and guidance to AU Peace Support Operations across Africa including developing the AU Peace Support Operations Doctrine. He led and contributed significantly to planning, launching, monitoring, directing, managing, sustaining, and liquidating Peace Support Operations (PSOs) approved by the AU.

His efforts included overseeing missions such as the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), the Regional Cooperation Initiative on the Lord's Resistance Army (RCI LRA), and the African-led International Support Mission in Mali (AFISMA).

Additionally, he played a key role in the African-led International Support Mission to the Central African Republic (AFISMCAR), the African Union Support to the Ebola Outbreak in West Africa (ASEOWA), the African Union Mission Start-Up Team for the Multi-National Joint Task Force on Boko Haram, and the African Union Observer Mission in Burundi.

Before joining the African Union Commission, Mr. Bam held several strategic roles in the Department of Defence, South Africa.

He holds an Honours BA degree in Politics from the University of South Africa, Pretoria. He has written and presented several papers on peace and security in Africa.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS).

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.