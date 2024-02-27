Kenya: Morgan Hoping to Win More Trophies With Capital FM Polo Team

Nairobi — Capital FM polo player Michelle Morgan says she is looking forward to competing in more tournaments with the team following a successful debut season in the sport.

Morgan described the team as her lucky charm, noting that she has won two tournaments in which she has worn the red jersey of Capital FM.

"This is the second time playing for Capital FM. I think the first time we won as well so I feel like they are a lucky team for me...every time I play for them it seems like we win. I am looking forward to more future games for Capital and hopefully, continue my winning streak," Morgan said.

Morgan was voted the Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the subsidiary division after Capital FM beat SGA Security 5-2 to lift the Diani Reef Cup at the Nairobi Polo Club.

Moreover, her pony -- Happy Kitchen -- was crowned the best in the division.

She described the plentiful harvest as unbelievable, noting that the odds were against them on paper.

"On paper, we were like the weakest teams...we really did not think we would win. I think it's quite satisfying to be underrated and come out champions," she said.

In what has been her debut season in polo, Morgan believes it has been a personal journey of tremendous growth and is looking forward with glee to the upcoming season in May.

"It was at this time last year that I had my first tournament. It has been a personal journey of tremendous growth to have just started and one year around the sun to be just winning tournaments and enjoying the games. I feel blessed in my journey of playing polo," she said.

Morgan added: "Polo is not an easy sport to start to play. First, you need to learn how to ride horses competently and then you bring in hand-eye coordination in terms of hitting the ball. I am happy that I am getting the hang of it and that I am really enjoying it."

Top of her to-do-list in the coming season is to increase her handicap.

"My goal, obviously, is to improve my handicap and generally improve as a player. I generally just need to work on my horses and work on my game. The lesson that I have learnt through the season is courage...there is a lot of physical contact. When you play, horses go head to head and fight over balls and I think having that confidence and control of horses is something that you build with time. It's only been one season so I can only hope to continue on that upward trajectory," she said.

Other members of the team included Luniya Msuku, Josephine Gauld and Vishal Somaia.