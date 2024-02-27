Kenya: Rwandans in Kenya Commemorate 30th National Heroes Day At High Commission in Nairobi

Nairobi — Rwandans residing in Kenya and friends of Rwanda gathered at the Rwanda High Commission in Nairobi on Saturday to commemorate the 30th Rwanda National Heroes Day.

Annually observed on February 1st, Rwanda National Heroes Day holds significant importance for Rwandans as they honour individuals who have showcased exceptional patriotism and made sacrifices for the country throughout its history.

This year's commemoration carried the theme "Our Heroism, Our Dignity."

Addressing the audience during the event, Rwanda's High Commissioner to Kenya, Martin Ngoga, underscored the importance of celebrating heroes whose daily lives reflect Rwandan values. Ambassador Ngoga emphasized the crucial role of instilling these values in the youth, recognizing their pivotal contribution to shaping the nation's future.

"Those of us alive today bear the responsibility of bequeathing a strong nation as well as nurturing young people to take it further in all dimensions," he remarked during the gathering, which saw the participation of approximately 600 attendees.

While acknowledging Rwanda's remarkable progress over the past three decades, Ambassador Ngoga reiterated the country's unwavering commitment to further advancement across all sectors.

According to Rwandan law, heroes are individuals who pursue objectives for the public interest with demonstrated high integrity, sacrifice, and courage, steadfastly avoiding cowardice even in the face of adversity.

The tradition of honouring outstanding achievers is deeply ingrained in Rwandan society, with roots dating back to the pre-colonial era.

To attain the status of a National Hero in Rwanda, an individual must exhibit excellence in values such as integrity, patriotism, bravery, truthfulness, and magnanimity.

Rwandan Heroes are categorized into three groups: Imanzi (Supreme Heroes recognized for exceptional achievements), Imena (Heroes acknowledged for extraordinary sacrifices for Rwanda and its people), and Ingenzi (Heroes distinguished for innovative ideas and remarkable accomplishments, along with selfless sacrifice, serving as exemplary role models).

