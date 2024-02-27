Uganda: Property Worth Millions Lost As Fire Guts Bar Near Gadaffi Mosque

Police in Kampala have kicked off investigations into circumstances under which fire broke out at O'kla Club, bar , restaurant and spa in old Kampala near Gadaffi Mosque.

Its alleged that the fire broke out at around 11am at the bar owned by an Eritrean national .

According to the workers the fire started from the fridges in the restaurant side which spread up to the kitchen and it is suspected the fire was caused by an electric short circuit.

"They managed to extinguish the fire and saved other adjacent properties and buildings. We appeal to members of the public to have fire extinguishers in their premises for emergencies" Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson said.

He noted that despite being put out, the fire burnt to ashes the kitchen equipment and furniture on the side of the bar.

Onyango said investigations have kicked off to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.