Uganda: Property Worth Millions Lost As Fire Guts Bar Near Gadaffi Mosque

27 February 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Joshua Kagoro

Police in Kampala have kicked off investigations into circumstances under which fire broke out at O'kla Club, bar , restaurant and spa in old Kampala near Gadaffi Mosque.

Its alleged that the fire broke out at around 11am at the bar owned by an Eritrean national .

According to the workers the fire started from the fridges in the restaurant side which spread up to the kitchen and it is suspected the fire was caused by an electric short circuit.

"They managed to extinguish the fire and saved other adjacent properties and buildings. We appeal to members of the public to have fire extinguishers in their premises for emergencies" Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson said.

He noted that despite being put out, the fire burnt to ashes the kitchen equipment and furniture on the side of the bar.

Onyango said investigations have kicked off to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.