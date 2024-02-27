Uganda: NRM Leadership Rift Deepens

27 February 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By David Ijjo

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) finds itself embroiled in internal turmoil as conflicting directives emerge from recent high-level meetings.

The party's Director of Communication, Emmanuel Dombo, has unequivocally dismissed the legitimacy of a gathering chaired by the Vice Chairman, Alhaji Moses Kigongo, claiming it was erroneously portrayed as the Central Executive Committee (CEC) session.

This dismissal sheds light on the abrupt overturning of resolutions, notably the halting of the party's roadmap, which was initially proposed during Kigongo's meeting.

However, Chairman Yoweri Kaguta Museveni swiftly announced the resumption of activities, including the imminent launch of the Party Register later this week, effectively nullifying Kigongo's purported CEC resolution.

Amidst this upheaval, concerns mounted within the NRM over the potential ramifications of such contradictory decisions.

Veteran politician Kibirige Mayanja points to internal strife fueled by what he terms as the "Muhoozi Factor," highlighting underlying contradictions within the party.

However, Dombo refuted any correlation between the ongoing developments and the speculated influence of the "Muhoozi Factor," asserting that the party remains steadfast and unified.

He insists that the NRM is not teetering on the brink of a split, despite the evident discord surrounding recent decisions.

"The Muhoozi factor has nothing to do with what is happening," Dombo re affirmed.

The confusion stemming from conflicting resolutions underlines a critical juncture for the ruling party, as it navigates internal dynamics while striving to maintain its political stronghold.

