Kenya: Angry Residents Storm Govt Store, Destroy Sh4mn Worth of Alcohol Exhibits

Nyeri — Residents in Nyeri's Mathira East constituency Monday stormed a government office and destroyed a consignment of alcohol valued at Sh4 million held as exhibits.

The residents led by area lawmaker Eric Wamumbi and Nyeri Senator Wahome Wamatinga staged the raid at the Deputy County Commissioners' Office citing concern that the liquor may be clandestinely released into the market.

Police had seized the condemned alcohol during an operation in Karatina town labeling the brand of the confiscated alcohol as counterfeit.

"As the area MP, I cannot allow what happened in Kirinyaga to happen here," Wamumbi said referring to an incident in neighbouring Kirinyaga county where alcohol held as exhibits found its way to the market.

Wamumbi said he is ready to face alcohol manufacturers in legal battles due to his actions saying he will not sit and watch his constituents die from illicit brews as long as he is in office.

Wahome endorsed Wamumbi's stance.

"I want to warn those selling such brews we are coming for you. We know you cannot give it to your children yet [yet] you want our people to die. We are coming for you even in your bars," said Wamatinga.

Women who participated in the raid said they were happy their sons and husbands were safe from "brews of death".

Renewed campaign

The raid came hot on the heels of a renewed national campaign by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua against the illicit alcohol trade.

Police seized 1,450 crates of beer in Karatina in a crackdown mounted on February 21.

Mathira East Deputy County Commissioner Rodger Rusungu said the Couty Security Committee banned the brands identified as 'Diamond' and 'Flying Horse'.

Rusungu said the security committee had established a high prevalence of counterfeit for the two brands prompting the decision to ban them.

About The Author

Josphat Mwangi

See author's posts