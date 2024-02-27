Africa: Raila Thanks Ruto, Museveni for Endorsing His AU Commission Chairmanship Bid

Nairobi — Azimio leader Raila Odinga says he is entirely grateful to President William Ruto for endorsing his candidature for the African Union Commission Chairmanship.

Ruto is fronting Odinga for the coveted post to replace Moussa Faki whose term is coming to an end.

On Monday, Ruto took Odinga to Uganda to lobby President Yoweri Museveni for Uganda's support to the Azimio leader who is the face of Opposition in Kenya.

"I am very grateful to President Museveni for strongly endorsing my candidacy and to President Ruto for fully backing it," Odinga wrote on X.

He said the meeting in Uganda was called by Museveni.

"Several days ago, I accepted an invitation from President Museveni of Uganda for a joint meeting with President Rutp to discuss the deepening of regional integration within the East African Community," he said, adding, "Crucially, at the urging of President Museveni, we also discussed my candidacy for Chairperson of the African Union Commission."

Both leaders shared photos on X where they are seen with Museveni with his cows at his Kisozi countryside home.

"Had the pleasure of meeting President Museveni at his Kisozi country home in Uganda. We discussed critical issues that affect our two countries such as energy and petroleum," Ruto posted on X, "Also discussed was the declared candidacy of Kenya's former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for the Africa Union Commission chairmanship."

Ruto defeated Odinga in the August 2022 presidential election whose outcome the Azimio leader unsuccessfully contested in court.

He later called for anti-government mass protests in which he also claimed that the vote had been rigged before the two leaders formed a parliamentary-led team to iron out their differences.

The discussions, convened at President Museveni's invitation, delved into critical issues affecting both Kenya and Uganda, including energy and petroleum sectors, underscoring the importance of bilateral cooperation in addressing shared challenges.

