South Africa: Nyanga Cop Due to Testify Against Cape Town Taxi Boss Gunned Down in Apparent Hit

Cape Town's taxi wars appear to have claimed another victim, this time a policeman who was shot dead in Masiphumelele on the South Peninsula.

A police officer from Nyanga who was scheduled to testify at the trial of high-profile Cape Town taxi boss Bonke Makalala, who is facing charges including murder, has been killed in an apparent hit.

On Sunday, 25 February, the officer was one of two people killed near the corner of Masemola and Myesa streets in Masiphumelele on Kommetjie Road at around 6pm.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Malcom Pojie confirmed that one of the victims was a policeman.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear. Pojie said the shooting is being investigated by the Hawks.

On Monday, a source close to the investigation told Daily Maverick that the murdered officer, who was stationed at Nyanga Police Station, was meant to testify against taxi boss Bonke Makalala.

But Western Cape Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi said that "the DPCI [Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation] is not aware of the deceased being a witness or testifying in a court matter. The taxi-related matters are investigated by the SAPS Provincial Organised Crime. Please contact them on this matter."

Masiphumelele is one of the hotspots being investigated by the provincial Taxi Task Unit's Combat Team as part of its probe into taxi-related murders.

On...