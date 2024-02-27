Zimbabwe: Moreblessing Ali to Be Buried Saturday in Chitungwiza - Sikhala

27 February 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

SLAIN Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Moreblessing Ali will be buried Saturday, two years after her gruesome murder by Zanu PF member Pias Jamba.

Ali's burial follows the family's wish of interring her remains upon the release of her lawyer Job Sikhala who was arrested following her death.

Sikhala confirmed on X in a short statement that Ali will be buried in Chitungwiza.

"I announce the burial of our heroine Moreblessing Ali on Saturday the 2nd of March 2024 at Zororo Cemetery at 12:30pm. All friends, relatives & colleagues are invited to this memorable event. We are bringing closure to this sad chapter in our country," said Sikhala.

Ali's remains had been in mortuary since July 2022 with the family insisting that she be buried in Sikhala's presence.

The former legislator was released late last month after clocking 595 days in prison over charges of inciting violence in Nyatsime in protest of Ali's murder.

Al's dismembered body was found in a disused well in at Jamba's mother's homestead in Nyatsime.

