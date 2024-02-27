Zimbabwe: 'Haarore' Model Arrested Over Possession of Dangerous Drugs

Model M'diwa Mliswa Chanetsa has been arrested alongside a male friend for possession of a dangerous drug.

The 20-year-old who featured in Takura's chart topping 'Haarore' was nabbed following a tip off to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Drugs.

M'diwa is daughter to former Norton Member of Parliament, Temba Mliswa.

She will appear in court together with co-accused, Tawanda Chigubu (27), facing charges of unlawful possession of dangerous drugs as defined in section 157(i)(a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act chapter 9:23 as read with section 14(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act chapter 15:02.

Allegations are that on February 22, 2024 at around noon, detectives from Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Drugs got a tip off that accused persons were in possession of drugs at a house in Avonlea, Harare.

Acting on the information, the detectives proceeded to the location and identified themselves before conducting a search and found a satchet containing methlyenedioxymethamphetamine commonly known as ecstasy in the dining room under a sofa.

The duo was subsequently arrested and the substance weighing approximately 1.30 grammes with a street value of ZW$195 000 was recorded as exhibit to be presented in court.