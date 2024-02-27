Kenya: Defence CS Duale Hosts UK Counterpart Heappey for Talks On Regional Security

Nairobi — Defence Cabinet Secretary, Aden Duale, on Monday hosted his UK counterpart, James Heapey, for crucial discussions on regional security and defence cooperation.

Kenya and the UK have a longstanding history of collaboration in security matters.

Kenya's role in ensuring regional security remains integral, and these discussions underscore the importance of continued collaboration between Kenya and the UK in addressing shared security challenges.

Officials said the ministers were delving into various topics, including regional security concerns in the Horn of Africa and the Great Lakes region.

Of particular focus was the ongoing insecurity in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, which is a pressing issue for Kenya's stability.

Additionally, the diplomatic relations between Somalia and Ethiopia are on the agenda for discussion. The meeting aims to address the broader regional stability concerns that affect both countries.

Key topics include the British Army Training Unit in Kenya (BATUK) and its role in training Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) personnel.

Discussions will also cover the Counter Insurgency Terrorism and Stability Operation Centre (CITSOS), a vital initiative that Britain has committed to supporting in the fight against terrorism. Notably, the United States has already fulfilled its commitment to this cause.