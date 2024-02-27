Malawi: Chakwera Hold Security Talks With 3 SADC Leaders in Namibia

President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera on Sunday held regional security and peace talks with some of his counterparts in the Sadc region in Windoek, Namibia on the sidelines of activities for the late Namibian president Hage Gottfried.

President Dr Chakwera held the talks with President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa; President Felix Tshisekedi of the DRC and President Évariste Ndayishimiye of Burundi

The discussions which took place at Movenpick Hotel, Windhoek centred around the security situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The talks as DRC rebels, M24, have escalated their attacks on the east of DRC.

Later in the afternoon, President Dr Chakwera attended the burial ceremony of late Geingob at the Heroes' Acre, later this morning.

Writing on his face book page, President Chakwera says the state funeral of late Geingob should be a moment of deep reflection on the productive life of an anti-apartheid liberation icon and Pan Africanist who dedicated his life to transformation of his country and the entire continent.

"His impregnable credentials as an eminent statesman positioned him as an advisor, mentor, principled public servant and fortress of wisdom both at home and in the international fora," he writes.

Other leaders who attended the ceremony include Frank-Walter Steinmeier (Germany), Suluhu Samia (Tanzania), Sahle-Work Zewde (Ethiopia), Evariste Ndayishimiye (Burundi), Felix Tshisekedi (DRC ), Emmerson Munangagwa (Zimbabwe), João Lourenço (Angola), Dr. Mokgweetsi Masisi (Botswana) and Filipe Nyusi (Mozambique).

Late Geingob, who had been in charge of the SADC and COMESA member states since 2015, died on 4th February this year; less than three weeks after an announcement he would be seeking cancer treatment.