South Africa: Govt Activities for the Week 26 February to 1 March 2024

On Monday, 26 February, Deputy President Paul Mashatile will address the 14th Policy Dialogue Forum of the International Task Force on Teachers for Education.

Meanwhile, the Minister in the Presidency responsible for Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgops will brief the media on the implementation of the Energy Action Plan.

In addition, the Electoral Commission will brief the media on the state of readiness for the 2024 general elections.

On Tuesday, 27 February, the Department of Justice and Correctional Services hosts a conference the Implementation of Integrated Criminal Justice System programme.

On Wednesday, 28 February, the Department of Justice and Correctional Services' conference the Implementation of Integrated Criminal Justice System programme continues.

On Friday, 1 March, the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Thembi Nkadimeng, will host the Summit on Ethical Leadership in Local Government, marking the culmination of three years of collaborative efforts within the Local Government Ethical Leadership.