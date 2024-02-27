Kenya: CS Soipan Tuya Urges UNEA-6 to Collaborate On Addressing Environmental Challenges

26 February 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Environment Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya has emphasized the necessity of collective action in finding solutions to combat environmental crises.

In her address at the opening of the sixth session of UNEA in Nairobi on Monday, Tuya said the solution to challenges facing the world in conserving the environment is with everyone.

Acknowledging the strides made by UNEA in tackling climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution, CS Tuya underscored the urgency for more concerted efforts to address these pressing issues.

"We are not doing too well as a global community," she said, "we must change course, and we must do so very soon."

Tuya stressed the need to address these challenges alongside the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and conflicts worldwide while highlighting persistent poverty in developing regions, including Africa, amidst growing economic disparities globally,

With the theme of UNEA 6 being 'Effective, Inclusive, and Sustainable Multilateral Actions to Tackle Climate Change, Biodiversity Law, and Pollution,' Tuya emphasized the importance of providing hope and renewing commitments during the assembly.

As the world aims to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, Tuya emphasized the critical role of UNEA 6 in accelerating the implementation of the UN 2030 agenda.

"A lot of action, hard work, honest negotiations, and leadership are therefore needed over the next week if this UNEA-6 is to live up to its promise," she emphasized.

The five-day global environment meeting is attended by over 5,000 delegates from 193 United Nations (UN) Member States, including Heads of State and Government, aiming to foster harmony between humanity and nature while improving the well-being of vulnerable populations.

