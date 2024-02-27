Malawi/South Africa: Malawi Return to Cosafa Beach Soccer Tourney in South Africa

Malawi Beach Soccer national team will return to Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (Cosafa) Beach Soccer Championship set for March 17 to 23 in Durban, South Africa.

Malawi's return comes after missing the past two editions in 2021 and 2022 due to financial problems.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) said in a stated released on Monday that the team will camp on Wednesday following coach Willy Kumilambe's release of a 25-member provisional squad to camp in preparation for the tournament.

FAM) Kumilambe has included 10 players who were part of the 2022 Beach Soccer Afcon finals squad in Vilankulo, Mozambique.

They include goalkeepers Justin Bonongwe and Eddie Jamu; defenders Arnold Lasten, Martin Biliati and Blessings Likupe; midfielders Dala Simba, Isaac Kajamu and Frank Mwenelupembe as well as strikers Obrien Nkhukumba and Sandram Saddi.

Speaking in a separate interview over the call up list, the Malawi beach soccer coach said he is confident that the players drawn from nationwide are active.

"This is a squad that comprised of fresh talents and experienced players and I am confident that with proper training, we can do better at the regional tournament," he said.

Beach Soccer Association Malawi chairperson Gift Chimbalanga said beach soccer standards have improved,

Below is the full squad that will be camping at Matundu Cottage in Salima.

Goalkeepers: Justin Bonongwe (Beach Eagles), Eddie Jamu, Ishmael Saidi (Tourism), Hadji Mussa (Nyasa).

Defenders: Arnold Lasten, Blessings Likupe (Munali), Jowa Sipolo (Tourism), Martin Biliati (Nyasa), Jowl Mwamyongo (Mphanga), Alex Nsukunika (Vinthenga), Willard Maunde (MDF).

Midfielders: Dala Simba (Vinthenga), Isaac Kajamu (Sunbird Nkopola), Frank Mwenelupembe (Deep Bay), Thoko Kamanga (Beach Eagle), Chikondi Banda (Chihame), Tito Chakwawa (Chipale), Vincent Mwanyongo (Mphanga).

Strikers: Obrien Nkhukumba (Beach Eagle), Dandram Saddie (Sunbird Nkopola), Isaac Kondowe (MDF), Jairos Mussa (Nyasa), Yusuf Issah (FC Malawi), Isaac Kinna (Chihame), Chikumbutso Phiri (Mphanga).

On standby: Mike Chabvula (Rank), Yankho Biliati (Tourism), Kumbukani Phiri (Vinthenga), Nathan Longwe (Beach Eagle), Watson Simbeye (Noil) and Allan Mtawale (Chimanga).