North Africa: Morocco Takes Part in 13th WTO Ministerial Conference in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi — The 13th Ministerial Conference (MC13) of the World Trade Organization (WTO) kicked off in Abu Dhabi on Monday, bringing together delegations from 175 countries, including Morocco.

Morocco's representation at this conference, attended by WTO members, observers, private sector and NGO leaders, as well as civil society representatives, is led by the Minister of Trade and Industry, Ryad Mezzour, along with delegates from specific ministerial departments.

In addition to Minister Mezzour, Morocco's Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Ahmed Tazi, will also be present at the conference, which will deliberate on the standards and regulations governing international trade activities, and explore avenues for collaboration to establish a more effective, sustainable, and inclusive trading system.

Building upon the progress achieved at 12th Ministerial Conference in Geneva in June 2022, which saw significant advancements in areas such as fisheries subsidies, food security, and e-commerce, this 13th conference scheduled until February 29, will prioritize enhancing access for developing and least-developed countries (LDCs) to the global trading system, addressing intellectual property issues, and strengthening the WTO dispute settlement mechanisms.