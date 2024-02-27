Sudan: Minister of Energy Reviews With Egyptian Ambassador Sudanese-Egyptian Electricity Interconnection

Port Sudan — Minister of Energy and Oil Dr. Mohieddin Naeem Muhammad Saeed discussed with the Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt Hani Salah, the progress of the Sudanese-Egyptian electricity interconnection work, in the presence of the Director General of the Sudan Electricity Holding Company, Eng. Abdullah Ahmed Muhammad Ali.

The minister said that we sought to expedite the increase of the electricity interconnection from (80) megawatts to (300) megawatts via the (BOT) system, stressing that 90% of the equipment related to the expansion of the project has arrived to Dongola and Merowe stations, while the civil works in the two stations have reached (36%), pointing out that the project is awaiting supervision from the Egyptian side to follow up on civil works, stressing the importance of cooperation and activation of training for electricity workers, praising the efforts made during this critical period, affirming the importance of accelerating the pace in the agricultural electricity project, work in which began during the previous period, explaining that the electricity station in Klanayeeb in Port Sudan was funded by the African Development Bank.

For his part, the Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Hani Salah, revealed the interest and follow-up of the Egyptian side at the highest levels, revealing that Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi is personally following the Sudanese-Egyptian electricity interconnection project, stressing Egypt's readiness to provide all the electricity the city of Port Sudan needs through any of the projects that suit the Sudanese side, explaining that Egypt owns the largest power station in the world from Siemens Corporation.

The Director General of the Sudan Electricity Holding Company said, "We, from the Sudanese side, are following and very interested in the Sudanese-Egyptian electricity interconnection project," explaining that the General Director of the Electricity Transmission Company is following up at this time from Cairo with the Egyptian side, and it is expected that a delegation from the Electricity Company will join him to speed up the completion of this projects, which targets, in the short term, (300) megawatts and in the long term (1000) megawatts, revealing that the city of Port Sudan's need for electricity is (200) megawatts per year, as the length of the Port Sudan-Atbara-Al-Kabbashi line is (760) km.