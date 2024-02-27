Kenya: Illicit Liquor, Drugs a Threat to National Security - Kindiki

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has said that the menace of illicit liquor, narcotic drugs, and psychotropic substances poses a significant challenge to the country's security.

Kindiki said that the gravity of the situation, not only endangers public health but also has broader implications for the stability and security of the nation.

Speaking Monday in Mombasa, Kindiki maintained that the government considers manufacturers, transporters, distributors, and sellers of illicit alcohol and narcotic drugs as enemies of Kenya and participants in organised crime.

He said the perpetrators belonged to the same category as terrorists, bandits, and other perpetrators of complex criminal activities.

"We consider sellers, transporters, and manufacturers of illicit alcohol and enablers of this illicit trade as enemies of Kenya and participants in organised crime and hence place them in the same category with terrorists and bandits," he said during an anti-drugs abuse conference at the Mombasa ASK Showground.

Complacent officials

Warning against complacency, Kindiki asserted complacent security agents and administrators will face immediate dismissal and prosecution, ruling out transfers.

"They will not be transferred to other jurisdictions," the CS, who accompanied Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua who convened the conference, said

The Interior CS added that the government will reward diligent Security and National Government Administration officers who unearth, thwart, and apprehend persons behind the trade in illicit alcohol and narcotic drugs.

Kindiki said the government will recognise and appreciate the officers through promotion and the award of State honors.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, Cabinet Secretaries; Ezekiel Machogu (Education), Aisha Jumwa (Gender), Salim Mvurya (Mining and Blue Economy), and Susan Nakhumicha (Health) attended the consultative meeting.

Principal Secretaries Raymond Omollo (Internal Security and National Administration), Esther Mbaika (Devolution), Mohamed Dagar (Transport), Mary Muthoni (Public Health), and Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome also attended.

Governors Fatuma Achani (Kwale) and Andrew Mwadime (Taita Taveta) were among local leaders present.

On February 22, the government announced plans for multi-agency and multi-stakeholder measures aimed at stamping out the trade in illicit brews, drugs, and substance abuse in the country.

Deputy President Gachagua promised to formally unveil the new interventions in a week as part of the ongoing efforts to address the scourge of alcohol and substance abuse.

Gachagua made the announcement after a high-level meeting with key officials, including Kindiki, Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung'u, and Susan Nakhumicha (Health).

He underscored the commitment of President William Ruto's administration to root out the menace.

"The government will not allow Merchants of Death to continue with the illegal business of illicit brew, drugs, and other substances," he said during the engagement at his Karen residence.

