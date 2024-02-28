Uganda Raises Cost for Gorilla Tracking Permits

Kampala, Uganda — Uganda Wildlife Authority has raised the cost for gorilla trekking permits to USD 800 per person, up from presently USD 700 effective July 1, 2024.

East African foreign residents will have to pay USD 700 per person, up from presently 600 US Dollars per person and African passport holders will enjoy a preferential rate of 500 US Dollars.

The cost for permits to track chimpanzees will at the same time rise from the present USD 200 to USD 250 per person. The new rates will be valid for two years, i.e. until 30th of June 2026.