Rwanda: Weathering the Storm - Major New Climate Justice Programme Launches in Rwanda

Communities in Rwanda are receiving support to protect themselves against the impacts of climate change, thanks to a new initiative launched today 27th February 2024 by SCIAF and consortium partners Trócaire, CBM UK and five Rwandan partners (RCCDN, RDO, Duhamic Adri, Duterimbere ONG and NUDOR), supported by the Scottish Government.

The £8m programme supports communities who have been most affected by the consequences of a changing climate, including droughts, floods, landslides, heatwaves and increasing storms. Working through local Rwandan organisations, communities particularly vulnerable members such as youth, women and persons with disabilities will receive support to develop their own plans to adapt to and recover from climate change

Trócaire, the principal sub-contractor, has over 30 years experience successfully working with local and national partners in Rwanda on issues related to climate, livelihoods and resilience building. This programme will reach communities across three Districts in Rwanda and aims to empower local and national partner organizations to give a voice and ownership of solutions and implementation.

Trócaire Head of Portfolio - Climate & Gender Conor Molloy said: "At Trócaire, we recognize that those who have contributed least to climate change often suffer its gravest consequences, we stand in solidarity with the most vulnerable communities in Rwanda. True climate justice emerges when these communities lead in both planning and action, ensuring their voices dictate the path to sustainable futures."

Conor added: "The Climate Justice Communities programme is a testament to this commitment, designed to amplify local voices and foster leadership among those directly facing the impacts of climate change in Rwanda. We are grateful for the support from the Scottish Government and the people of Scotland and for the collaboration with our sister agency SCIAF and local partners. We are excited to deliver this manifestation of our dedication to climate justice, partnership, and local empowerment, which are at the heart of everything we do at Trócaire"

SCIAF's chief executive Lorraine Currie said: "Homes will be re-built to withstand storms, trees will be planted, marshlands improved, and terraces created to prevent landslides - as part of the new Climate Justice Communities (CJC) initiative.

"We are so excited this transformational programme has begun - it will literally change and save lives. In total the plan is aiming to benefit 58,000 people.

"SCIAF has a rich history of work in Rwanda, spanning three decades, and we are excited to begin this new CJC initiative which will run until 2026."

Lorraine added: "Our planet is changing, and because we have failed to do enough to tackle the climate emergency, its impacts are already being felt across the world. Sadly, it's those living in some of the world's poorest places who are bearing the brunt of the climate crisis, despite contributing the least to cause it. The average carbon footprint of someone in Rwanda is 45 time less than someone in the UK.

"This programme will help communities weather the storms of climate change and take control of their own futures despite the most challenging circumstances."

First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf said: "The countries which are the worst affected by the climate crisis are often those which have done little or nothing to cause it. The injustice at the heart of the global climate crisis is why Scotland became the first country in the world to establish a Climate Justice Fund more than a decade ago and why we have led the way in being the first global north country to commit funding to address loss and damage.

"The programme will work with local communities in Gisagara, Karongi and Ngororero Districts - including with vulnerable groups - so that they can identify their own priorities and build their resilience to the climate crisis. This partnership programme will be delivered in collaboration with:

About Trócaire :

Trócaire is the official overseas development agency of the Catholic Church in Ireland, established in 1973 and currently has presence in more than 17 countries in Latin America, Africa and Asia. Trócaire has been operating in Rwanda since 1994 and is currently focusing on 3 strategic areas:

Climate & environmental justice

Supporting women & girl's protection, voice and leadership and

Localisation & partnership.

Trócaire Rwanda contact:

Christian Kitumaini (CJC Chief of Party)

Email: christian.kitumaini@trocaire.org