Rwanda: Former Army Chief Gen Nyamvumba Appointed Envoy to Tanzania

Former army chief and Minister of Internal Security Gen Patrick Nyamvumba has been appointed High Commissioner of Rwanda to Tanzania pending approvals.

A cabinet meeting on Tuesday, February 27, made a couple of appointments to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs where, among others, former Senator Fatou Harerimana was appointed High Commissioner to Pakistan. Benedicto Nshimiyimana, a diplomat who previously served at the Rwandan embassy in Germany was named Counsellor at the Rwandan embassy in Hungary.

Nyamvumba, born June 11, 1967, served as Minister of Internal Security from November 2019 to April 2020. He also previously served as and Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) Chief of Defence Staff.

From 2009 to 2013, he served in Sudan as Force Commander of the AU-UN Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID).

A graduate of the Nigerian Defence Academy, Nyamvumba previously served the RDF as a commander of infantry forces, Commandant of the Rwanda Military Academy in Nyakinama, Musanze District, President of the Military High Court (2007-2009), Chief of Logistics, and Chief of Operations, Plans, and Training (1998-1999).

Among other appointments, Teta Gisa Rwigema was appointed the Director General of Africa at the same ministry, while Virgile Rwanyagatare, a diplomat who previously served in China, was appointed Director General of Asia, Pacific and the Middle East.

Meanwhile, the same cabinet meeting appointed Francis Kamanzi as the Chief Executive Office of Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board, replacing Yamina Karitanyi.