Africa: Ground-Breaking Ceremony for the AU-Panvac New Laboratory Complex

The African Union Pan African Veterinary Vaccine Centre (AU-PANVAC) celebrated a historic milestone on February 21, 2024, with the groundbreaking ceremony for its new laboratory complex in Bishoftu, Ethiopia. The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E Moussa Faki Mahamat, presided over the event, emphasizing the significance of this development for Africa's livestock, agriculture, and overall socio-economic progress.

Established in 1986 as an FAO project to combat the devastating livestock disease, rinderpest, AU-PANVAC has evolved into a Specialized Technical Office (STO) under the Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy, and Sustainable Environment (ARBE) of the African Union Commission. The Centre's mandates expanded over the years to include quality control of all veterinary vaccines produced or imported in Africa and the production of essential biological reagents for surveillance of priority animal diseases.

The groundbreaking ceremony coincides with the 20th anniversary of AU-PANVAC which was launched in 2004 and symbolizes a significant step towards its continued development. The new laboratory complex, fully supported and financed by the U.S. Defense Threat Reduction Agency (US-DTRA) with a budget of $56 million, will play a crucial role in enhancing Biosafety and Biosecurity measures, expanding laboratory operations, and increasing training capacity.

In his address, Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat highlighted the pivotal role of livestock in Africa's development and the commitment of the African Union to control animal diseases on the continent. He expressed gratitude for the collaboration with the U.S. government, stating, "Today's laying of the foundation stone for the construction of the New Laboratory Complex of AU-PANVAC with the support of the U.S. Defense Threat Reduction Agency (US-DTRA) marks an important milestone. This is an expression of the shared commitment by the African Union and the United States of America to address common challenges in controlling animal diseases for sustainable livestock production for food security and nutrition and poverty reduction in Africa and beyond."

The Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources of Ethiopia, H.E. Girma Amente in his speech indicated that the government of Federal Republic of Ethiopia has demonstrated its commitment to support AU-PANVAC to execute its mandates and will continue to facilitate with the new facility.

During the ceremony, the U.S. Union Chargé d'Affaires Mission to African, H. E Mikael Cleverley indcated "When we pledge to work together internationally on achieving global food security, I hope this shows how serious we are, not just with the African Union, but broadly, so that our goals can be achieved." He also mentioned that, "What I envision is not just food security, but food abundance, and I know that working with the African Union we can achieve that."

The partnership between AU and the U.S. government is described as an innovative and transformative collaboration.

The state-of-the-art architecture of the new laboratory complex will position AU-PANVAC as a centre of excellence for research, development, and technology transfer in the production of veterinary vaccines in Africa. This facility is expected to serve as a hub for collaboration, bringing together experts, researchers, and policymakers from across the continent to promote a pan-African approach to disease prevention and control.The construction of the new facility is scheduled for completion in three years.

The ceremony witnessed the presence of dignitaries such as H.E. Dr. Monique Nsanzabaganwa, Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Amb. Josefa Leonel Correia Sacko, Commissioner for Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy, and Sustainable Environment (ARBE) of the African Union Commission, H.E. Girma Amente, Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources of Ethiopia, Ambassador of Canada, Directors of Africa CDC and AU-IBAR, Permanent Representatives of French Embassy and AU Members States to the African Union, U.S. Chargé d'Affaires to the African Union, Members of the U.S. Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) Biological Threat Reduction Program (BTRP) and U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) and Office of the Secretary of Defense, US Sandia National Laboratory, Representatives of International and Regional Organizations (WOAH, FAO, IAEA, Africa CDC, ILRI, WFP), Mayor of Bishoftu city among other esteemed guests.

