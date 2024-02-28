Ethiopia: 'We Thought They Would Fight With Those They Came To Fight'

Amnesty International reports that Ethiopia's National Defense Forces (ENDF) is engaged in extrajudicial executions in Bahir Dar, Amhara, and denying families the right to bury their loved ones. The briefing, We Thought They Would Fight With Those They Came To Fight - Extra-Judicial Executions in Bahir Dar by ENDF soldiers, details when ENDF soldiers executed six civilians in August 2023 and another six, including civilians, in October.

The government's handling of the conflict - Internet shutdowns and communication blackouts - hinders the emergence of human rights impacts.

Amnesty International urges the government to conduct independent investigations into human rights abuses, emphasizing that violations documented may amount to war crimes. The report also highlights the need for accountability and justice to end the pervasive lack of justice nationwide.

The conflict stems from when Amhara forces took control of fertile lands previously held by Tigray and continues with ongoing violence and violations of international humanitarian laws by ENDF soldiers.

The Ethiopian government called for a referendum to solve the ongoing tensions jeopardizing the delicate peace in Tigray.