Malawi: Minister Zikhale and Immigration Chief Charles Kalumo Must Resign - They Have Failed Malawians On Passports

With no word minced, it is only fair to Malawians to have Minister of Homeland Security Ken Zikhale Ng'oma and Immigration chief Charles Kalumo resign.

For two months now and counting, the Immigration Department is failing to find a solution to a technical challenge that has left the department helpless on printing passports.

What is wrong?

These are public offices and those who occupy them do so on trust that they will serve to the best interest of the people. The best interest of the people is to have the passports being printed.

But they are not.

At first, when the problem started, it was only fair to give them a moment because, as we were told, it was a technical glitch--and we understand they have several technicians there paid by taxpayers responsible for doing just that.

We are in month two and nothing even gives a glimpse if this mess will be sorted. If this is not failure, how does failure it look like?

I should understand there are several deserving Malawians who can make better decisions at the department that should be given the job.

The two have failed Malawians and, for God's, even the dumbest would question why do we still think they handle this mess.

Kalumo and Zikhale must go.