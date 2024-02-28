Zimbabwe: I Was Really Hurt - Says Mutarisi After Saintfloew Failed to Win At NAMA

28 February 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

LOCAL businessman and arts promoter Tinashe Mutarisi has expressed his disappointment after Zim hip hop sensation Saintfloew real name Tawanda Mambo failed to win any award at the 22nd National Arts Merit Awards.

The talented musician had been nominated for the People's Choice, Outstanding Male Musician and Outstanding Song of the Year awards however failed to win any of them.

Commenting on Saintfloew's loss, Mutarisi who has been promoting the young musician said he was heartbroken.

"To be very honest, I was really hurt after Saintfloew did not win any award.

"I know how hard he has been working and he was also very convinced he was going to win.

"On the people's choice award, we definitely knew Winky D was winning because he is loved by the masses but in the best outstanding musician and outstanding song of the year categories we were 100% sure without a doubt that Saintfloew was winning," he said.

Saintfloew lost two of the awards to Enzo Ishall and one to Winky D.

However, Mutarisi said the loss will make him work harder.

Last year Saintfloew was also nominated for six Zim Hip Hop awards and did not win any after he withdrew at the last minute for unclear reasons.

