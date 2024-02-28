Zimbabwe: 'Govt Committed to Provision of Decent Housing for All'

The Government of Zimbabwe is committed to the provision of securitised decent accommodation and infrastructure for its citizens as outlined in Vision 2030, a Cabinet minister has said.

Briefing journalists after a tour of the media centre at the New Parliament Building in Mount Hampden yesterday, the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere, said President Mnangagwa valued people's lives, their right to shelter, dignity among other rights conferred to them by the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

"What I can assure you is that the New Dispensation and in particular, His Excellency President Mnangagwa, recognise the importance of people's rights, and value the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

"The President has always stressed that the Government is humanistic, this is a Government of the people. He is a strong defender of people's rights and a servant leader who remains seized with rebuilding the economy in line with Vision 2030."

Dr Muswere also said Government will ensure that citizens are properly settled.

"This is why a number of houses have been built by the Second Republic across the country and land ownership bestowed on the citizens through the issuing of title deeds under the Presidential Title Deeds Programme.

"The President prioritises the securitisation of housing ownership and this is why he has introduced the issuance of Presidential Title Deeds through the Deeds Office for the previously disadvantaged citizens who had no title deeds.

"The securitisation of housing through the provision of Presidential Title Deeds speaks to President Mnangagwa's economic empowerment programme for the citizens".

Dr Muswere said the Second Republic has digitalised and capacitated the Deeds Office so that citizens are issued securitised title deeds.

"The setting up of a whole ministry by the President, the National Housing and Social Amenities, underlines the importance of ensuring that the citizens have decent accommodation countrywide.

"To ensure decent housing is provided, the Government is working with various players including the private sector and financial institutions.

"Law enforcement agents have been capacitated and are working full throttle to arrest land barons," said Dr Muswere.