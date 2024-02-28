Mauritius: Delegation of French Senators Calls On Acting Foreign Affairs Minister

A French Senate delegation, led by the Senator of Saint Barthélemy, Mrs Micheline Jacques, paid a courtesy call on the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Alan Ganoo, today, in Port Louis. The courtesy call was followed by a working session.

In a statement, Senator Jacques outlined the purpose of the visit. It was part of an information-gathering mission on cooperation, integration of overseas territories, and maritime security, with a particular focus on economic, training, and geostrategic issues.

She stated that Mauritius was a highly favoured destination for French tourists, underscoring the long-standing bilateral ties between the two nations, including with Reunion Island.

Furthermore, the Senator highlighted that Mauritius was an exemplary model of economic development. She averred that the close ties between the two countries would contribute towards finding solutions mutually to challenges faced by the island, notably in terms of global warming and waste management. She anticipated that such solutions would also benefit Reunion Island as they would enable the latter to replicate Mauritius's model of economic development.