South Africa: Seventh Person Arrested in Connection with AKA Murder

AKA/Instagram
South African rapper AKA shot dead in Durban
28 February 2024
allAfrica.com
By Melody Chironda

A seventh person has been arrested in connection with the murder of rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and his friend, businessman Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane, reports News24.

Police Minister Bheki Cele had announced the arrest of six suspects linked to the murder were arrested over the course of a year-long investigation.

AKA and Motsoane were fatally shot outside a Durban restaurant on February 10, 2023,

The suspects, apprehended in connection to other murder cases, reportedly followed AKA from King Shaka Airport to his hotel and eventually to the Wish restaurant where the shooting occurred. KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi revealed that two suspects were arrested in Eswatini and are yet to be extradited, while a seventh suspect remains at large.

Four suspects are set to appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court, with the Forbes family choosing not to comment on the recent developments.

