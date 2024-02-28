Ethiopia: PM Abiy Extends Gratitude to President William Ruto of Kenya for Gracious Welcome to Nairobi

Addis Ababa, — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed extended his heartfelt gratitude to President William Ruto, for his gracious welcome to Nairobi, Kenya.

During the state visit to the Republic of Kenya, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was officially welcomed by President William Ruto at the State House Kenya.

"Our comprehensive discussions today have not only strengthened our existing ties but also highlighted key areas for future collaboration," Prime Minister Abiy shared on his social media page.

The ceremony marked the beginning of a significant engagement where both leaders, along with their delegations, delved into extensive discussions on various subjects, including bilateral, regional, and multilateral issues, according to the Office of the Prime Minister.

The two leaders also acknowledged the deep historical relations and economic connections between their nations, committing to strengthen their cooperation further.

This meeting signifies a pivotal moment in enhancing diplomatic and economic ties, promising a future of increased collaboration between Ethiopia and Kenya, it was indicated.

As neighbors sharing a unified vision and destiny, our commitment to working together remains steadfast, the prime minister stated.