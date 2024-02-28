Tanzania: PM Warns Against Theft, Negligence in Project Management

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has issued a strong warning against acts of theft and negligence in the management of development projects in the country.

Mr Majaliwa made the statement yesterday when he inspected the progress of Mara Girls' Secondary School's construction in Bunda District during his working visit to Mara Region.

"We have already lost more than 600 bags of cement from this project. There is no management, no one cares. The authority in the council should have started taking measures before the Regional Commissioner," PM Majaliwa said.

Mr Majaliwa said that he is not satisfied with the performance of the Bunda District Council, especially in managing development projects.

"Why are you entertaining theft? Thieves made away with project materials and equipment twice, but you have failed to take measures to control them. It's not only here; even at the district hospital, they have stolen doors, medical equipment, including the X-Ray machine," Mr Majaliwa said.

The PM also directed Bunda District Commissioner Dr Vicent Naano to control the acts of theft in the Council.

"This council receives a lot of government funds, and it is unfathomable to wait for top leaders such as the Regional Commissioner to come and sort things out. You have a Security Committee; there is a lot of negligence. We cannot tolerate the situation to continue like this," he said.

However, Premier Majaliwa urged citizens to protect all development projects implemented in their areas so that they can be completed on time and provide services as intended by President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan.

"For citizens, it is important to provide information to the relevant authorities to protect resources and project funds for schools, health, education, roads and many others. It is your responsibility. If you see signs of theft in projects, provide information. We cannot tolerate these thieves; they are hindering the efforts of our government to bring development to the people," he said.

Speaking after inspecting the progress of the school construction, Mr Majaliwa directed the contractors to work day and night so that it can be completed by July this year and start working.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister instructed the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) in Mara Region to complete the investigation into cyber theft allegedly happening in Bunda District Council.

The Prime Minister issued the order during a meeting with Bunda Town Council and Bunda District Council employees yesterday.

He said that the game is being played by a few people in the District Council in collaboration with dishonest employees, including the account department in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Governments (PO-RALG).

"Most of the time, those who play this game here in Bunda are top officials... For example, in the financial year 2021/2022, they requested a permit to transfer 871.4m/- but they fraudulently transferred 962m/-," he said.

The PM added that the worst thing is when the funds are released, they are directed to works that have already got the permit, and funds were already allocated.

In a related development, the Prime Minister assured the citizens in Bunda District that the government is continuing with the plan for setting up livestock products factories.

"Livestock is life, livestock is the economy, livestock is the empowerment of the individual. That's why the government brings extension officers to assist you in the sector... Continue with livestock keeping and follow rules and regulations so that you can grow economically," PM Majaliwa said.

Mr Majaliwa said that the government implements many projects and provides experts in all fields so that they can serve the people.

"The government loves all Tanzanians. That is why our President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan has approved the implementation of various projects in all sectors of development from the national level to the rural areas," Mr Majaliwa said.

He added that the sixth-phase government is strong and has a sincere desire to continue serving Tanzanians by bringing development to all social service sectors in every region of the country.