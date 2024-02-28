Tanzania: Dream Come True

...SGR maiden trail signals significant leap in transportation sector

...Takes 1 hour.35 minutes to Morogoro from Dar at moderate speed

... Scores spotted along the route to capture the historic moment

Tanzania marked another pivotal moment in its infrastructure landscape as it embarked on the inaugural trials of the electric Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) train from Dar es Salaam to Morogoro yesterday.

The journey, which signalled a significant leap in the country's transportation sector, witnessed the unveiling of the first passenger coaches, a milestone long-awaited since their arrival in the country last year.

Chief Government Spokesperson Mr Mobhare Matinyi spearheaded the eminent assembly of journalists and editors from various media houses across the country, as they boarded the coaches to enjoy and have firsthand information on the historic trial.

Departing from the Tanzanite Station in Dar es Salaam promptly at 10:30 am, the train traversed to Morogoro, arriving at 12:05 pm, amid a wave of enthusiasm and anticipation.

The trial, initiated with four passenger coaches accommodating both business and economy classes, showcased the infrastructure's capabilities and amenities. Business class accommodates 45 passengers, while economy has a capacity of 78 passengers per coach respectively.

Notably, a few individuals could be spotted along the route, capturing the historic moment on their mobile phones. With eager anticipation and excitement, they documented the train's maiden voyage, recognising its significance in Tanzania's transportation narrative.

Moreover, a wave of well-wishers lined meters away from the tracks, offering gestures of encouragement and support to the passengers aboard the SGR train. Their enthusiastic waves symbolised a collective acknowledgment of the strides Tanzania is making in modernising its infrastructure and embracing technological advancements.

Adorned with comfortable brown-coloured seats, the business class boasted amenities tailored for long-distance travellers, including footrests, seat tables, cup holders, air conditioning, televisions, and foldable centre tables.

The journey, conducted at speeds ranging from 50 to 110 kilometres per hour, was meticulously monitored by the Tanzania Railway Corporation (TRC), emphasising safety and efficiency.

TRC underscored that the trial speeds fell short of the designed maximum speed of 160 kilometres per hour, a precautionary measure to evaluate the system's performance comprehensively.

Once operational, the SGR trains, set to run at an average speed of 160 kilometres per hour, promise to truncate the journey time between Dar es Salaam and Morogoro to a mere one and a half to two hours, a stark contrast to the current four-hour bus ride or five-hour train journey via the old metre gauge railway.

The trial journey unveiled six stations along the route, beginning with Tanzanite main station in Dar es Salaam, Pugu, Ruvu, Soga, Ngerengere and Morogoro, marking the progress of infrastructure development and modernisation.

TRC Director General Masanja Kadogosa emphasised the trials' significance, aligning with President Samia Suluhu Hassan's directive for operational commencement by July 2024.

President Samia's resolute stance on meeting deadlines underscored citizens' expectations for tangible progress in the transportation sector.

The trials, conducted after rigorous testing of electrical systems and locomotives, attest to Tanzania's commitment to modernise its transportation infrastructure.

"These trials are being conducted after several tests involving electrical systems and locomotives to ensure its efficiency to be used in passenger and freight transportation," Mr Kadogosa noted.

A total of 11 technical tests have been conducted as follows: propulsion test, braking system capability test, user comfort quality test, balance between electrical and mechanical systems (EMI/EMC test), noise levels test, CCTV security camera systems test, head coupling capability with other equipment test, pulling force test, running stability test, pantograph electric collection systems test, and dynamic test.

"All electric locomotives including Electrical Multiple Unit (EMU) must undergo these steps for safety," Mr Kadogosa said.

By January 2024, a total of 62 passenger coaches and four locomotives had been received. TRC expects to receive another five locomotives and the first set of EMU trains by the end of March 2024. TRC will continue to conduct tests on each device that arrives in the country to ensure safety before use.

The progress of the SGR project has reached 98.84 per cent for the Dar es Salaam - Morogoro section (300 kilometres), 96.35 per cent for the Morogoro - Makutupora section, 13.86 per cent for the Makutupora - Tabora section, 5.38 per cent for the Tabora - Isaka section, and 52.60 per cent for the Mwanza - Isaka section.